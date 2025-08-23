Simon Weaver, manager of Harrogate Town.

Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver had regrets about one costly tactical change he made in the defeat to Chesterfield.

With the score level at 1-1, Weaver made a substitution when the Spireites had a corner, something which is normally frowned upon in football due to the reorganisation needed. And it came back to bite Weaver as Liam Mandeville’s delivery was headed in by Chey Dunkley from six yards out and that meant the Blues came away with a 2-1 win, ending Harrogate’s unbeaten start to the season.

Weaver said: “It is disappointing from my point of view. I’ll beat myself up about making a change on a corner. I take full responsibility for that. We need to be better from set-pieces and I thought throughout the game we needed to deal with the first ball better.”

Ronan Darcy sat four Harrogate players down in the box before netting to Chesterfield an early lead and they were deservedly in front at half-time. But the hosts were better after the break and quickly levelled through Stephen Duke-McKenna. Harrogate threatened to go in front, while Chesterfield missed good chances of their own, before Dunkley’s late winner.

Summing up his emotions, Weaver continued: "Frustrated really because I felt in the second-half we were superb at times. We certainly should have scored more goals. The two goals we conceded were really disappointing from our point of view because we planned well, we felt, against a really good Chesterfield team. So to concede the two goals we did is poor because it was not dealing with the first ball and a routine corner.

"We played at a slower pace than what we want to start games. We will learn from that. We have to start fast and aggressively. Credit to them (Chesterfield), it was a good bit of skill (from Darcy), made us look daft in the box. It was a good finish. The reaction was good. We tried to pass it and be positive. I felt like we were in the ascendancy. It was a great reaction after the interval but it wasn’t enough. We will play worse than that, I am sure, and get three points this season. Between the boxes we look a force and we are proud of the performance still.”