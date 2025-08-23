Ronan Darcy gave Chesterfield the lead. Picture: Chesterfield FC

Chesterfield recorded their first-ever victory against Harrogate Town as they secured a late 2-1 away win.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ronan Darcy’s first goal for the Spireites put them ahead after six minutes and they had a number of good chances to go further in front but they were pegged back when Stephen Duke-McKenna slotted in on 50 minutes.

The Blues had more big opportunities to go back in front, but so did Harrogate, who were much-improved in the second-half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the visitors did find the net on 82 minutes when Chey Dunkley headed in from Liam Mandeville’s corner and it proved to be the winner.

It had looked like being a frustrating afternoon in front of goal but Chesterfield returned from Yorkshire with the three points. This was their first-ever win against Harrogate, who lost their unbeaten record this season, in seven attempts.

TEAM NEWS

Matt Dibley-Dias made his first league start after missing the last two games with an ankle injury, while Dylan Duffy and Lee Bonis also came in. Out went Tom Naylor, Dilan Markanday and Will Grigg from the midweek defeat to Gillingham. Manager Paul Cook watched on from the stands as he served a one-match touchline ban after collecting three yellow cards.

Harrogate, who had started the league season unbeaten despite being one of the favourites for relegation, were unchanged from their win against Barrow last time out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

FIRST HALF

After the heavy defeat to Gillingham on Tuesday, Chesterfield will have wanted a bright start and they got one, opening the scoring after just six minutes when Bonis flicked the ball into the path of Darcy and he showed great composure to side-step at least three challenges before slotting in.

Dylan Duffy had a chance to grab a second goal but he was denied by the legs of goalkeeper James Belshaw and then Armando Dobra fired narrowly wide from the edge of the box.

As for the hosts, they looked shaky at the back and had failed to offer much of a threat, although a long-range strike from Bryn Morris whistled just wide. Duke-McKenna had been their best outlet down the left but the visitors stood firm in what had been a good away performance at the break. They deservedly led at half-time.

SECOND HALF

Chesterfield had two huge chances to double their advantage just after half-time but Dobra blazed over from close-range and the Bonis lifted over the bar after racing through one-on-one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And they paid the price just minutes later when Duke-McKenna slotted in. The home side then had a spring in their step going forward with Morris stinging the palms of Zach Hemming from distance and then Lewis Cass headed wide at the back post.

Chesterfield were guilty of not being clinical enough again when Dobra had another great chance but Belshaw made a big save. Patient play saw Chesterfield create another opportunity as Darcy flashed a low cross into the box which Dobra would have surely turned home had it not been for a clearance from Cass at the far post.

But they did go back in front with eight minutes remaining when Dunkley headed in Mandeville’s corner and that was enough to return to winning ways.

Chesterfield: Hemming; Daley-Campbell, Dunkley, McFadzean, Gordon; Dibley-Dias (Fleck, 63), Stirk (Naylor, 82); Duffy (Markanday, 63), Darcy (Mandeville, 75), Dobra; Bonis (Grigg, 75).

Unused subs: Boot, Lewis.