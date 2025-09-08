Paul Cook.

Paul Cook says he is going to try his best not to get booked again this season.

The Spireites boss has already served a one-match touchline ban this season after receiving three yellow cards, which meant he was in the stands for the win against Harrogate Town last month.

Cook has spoken about his frustration with referees being ‘arrogant’ in the past and how their communication style, or lack of, concerns him. On Saturday at Walsall, rather than being stood in the technical area next to the fourth official, Cook took the decision to sit down and remove himself from any possible situations that could arise.

“I have made a decision now not to get involved with officials any more,” he told 1866 Sport after the game. “I have had enough. I am tired now. I am bringing my club into a little bit of disrepute and our team into a little bit of disrepute. I am just having my own stance now. I will not be speaking to them. I am just going to get on with the games and coach. I have been a supporter of referees for a long time but, at the minute, I don’t like where we are going with officials."

Ironically, Cook's first-team coach Gary Roberts went into the referee’s book instead on Saturday, seemingly for something he said, which was met with laughter by Cook and the Spireitse bench, who saw the funny side, as did those who sat in the press box.

Cook continued: “The whole atmosphere around it, I find it sad. My stance will be now, no more yellow cards for me. It was quite ironic that Gary Roberts got one isn’t it! My energy has got to be for them (the players), it has got to be for the best version of Chesterfield Football Club and I am tired now of getting in trouble. I am not getting booked any more. I am concentrating on football and the referees will give whatever decisions they want to give.”

Chesterfield lost the game 1-0 and sit seventh in the league table after seven games. They host fellow title favourites MK Dons, managed by Paul Warne, this Saturday.