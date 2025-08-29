Chesterfield injury news for Crawley Town clash

James Berry could make his ‘second debut’ for Chesterfield when they host Crawley Town.

The winger is back at the Spireites on a season loan from Wycombe Wanderers, who he joined in January for a fee, but struggled for game-time. The 24-year-old has had a tight hamstring but was set to return to full training this week with a view of being available for selection this Saturday. Although he is not expected to start, he could be included in the matchday 18.

Meanwhile, Devan Tanton has been pictured back on the training ground with the Blues after completing his recovery work at parent club Fulham. The defender, whose loan spell at Chesterfield last season was cut short due to injury, rolled his ankle in a pre-season match against Alfreton Town. It seems unlikely that he would come straight back into the side but he could be in contention for some minutes away at Crewe in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday night.

Matt Dibley-Dias got an hour under his belt in the win at Harrogate Town last Saturday after overcoming an ankle knock so he could be in line for another start.

James Berry.

The only players who we definitely know are unavailable are Luke Butterfield and youngster Gunner Elliott, who are both expected to be out for some weeks yet. Butterfield broke his foot against Mansfield Town and needed surgery, while Elliott suffered an injury in training which is likely to keep him out for six to eight weeks.