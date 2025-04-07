Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Inspirational Phil Kirk is to put another £5m into the Spireites.

Shareholders voted in favour of the proposal, which is a share issue and not a loan, at the club’s AGM on Friday night.

It means the Kirk family have now put close to £10m into the Blues since they first got involved three years ago. They became the majority owners last year, taking over from the community trust, who still hold a stake in the club.

The additional funds come after the club’s latest accounts showed a loss of £3.3m for the 2023/2024 financial year, the season the Blues were promoted back to the English Football League.

Spireites owner Phil Kirk.

The £5m investment is even more remarkable because much-loved Phil has sadly recently been diagnosed with inoperable cancer and is currently undergoing chemotherapy. His brother Ashley, who runs the club alongside Phil, said his brother was feeling a ‘little bit improved.’

An understandably emotional Ashley read out a statement on behalf of Phil at the AGM which said: “I have had my second chemo session on Monday. I am still getting used to managing the side-effects. It is too early to tell how things are going but I have started treatment and am fighting the cancers.

“The accounts show our support for the club and what we, the board, the staff, the manager, the coaches and all the players are trying to build. Promotion out of the National League was a huge achievement so thanks for your continued support.

“At the fans’ forum last month we (Phil and his wife Sharon) reiterated our support for the club and this is currently running at around £2m a year. It would be good to bring this figure down a little, mainly for the club’s future sustainability.

“It is very hard for communities across the UK, including Chesterfield, and we as a club are doing our best, along with the trust. Inflation has hit everyone hard and challenges everyone now and for the foreseeable future. We continue to look for ways to tighten costs and push revenue hard so we are investing in the lounges to attract additional business away from matchday.”

Despite the extremely upsetting news, Ashley reiterated that Phil has no intention of selling the club and wants to see it ‘thrive’ in the next five to 10 years. Following a question about breaking even financially, Ashley said they want to be ‘ambitious’ and that more losses are likely, including next year, but not at the current level of £3.3m.

A highlights reel of the best moments from last season as Chesterfield cruised to the National League title was played, reminding people of what the money spent went on.

There was also a question about the injuries this season, which Ashley said is top of their agenda list at the end of the season, with the recruitment team tasked with being ‘imaginative’ in the summer.