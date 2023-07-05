The winger came on at half-time in the 9-0 friendly win against Matlock Town on Tuesday and he terrorised the home defence, getting on the scoresheet himself following a mazy dribble.

But the 28-year-old had to come off before full-time and was replaced by youngster Sam Hooper.

However, coach Danny Webb said Colclough and trialist Harley Curtis came off as a precaution.

Ryan Colclough. Picture: Tina Jenner.

“Ryan has got a bit of a knock but he is absolutely fine,” Webb said.

Liam Mandeville, Will Grigg and Armando Dobra all scored two goals each in the win against the Gladiators, who finished in the play-offs last season in the Northern Premier League.

“To win by that amount is credit to our ruthlessness in both boxes,” Webb said.

“We haven’t done bundles of work because we haven’t been back for long so it is a good start.

“It is a great way to get off, no injuries, a clean sheet and a lot of goals.