Injury update on Chesterfield midfielder after Nottingham Forest defeat

There are no big concerns about Mike Jones after the midfielder limped off late on in Chesterfield’s pre-season 3-0 defeat to Premier League Nottingham Forest.

The Spireites faced some star names in both halves, with three goals in the last 25 minutes sealing victory for the Reds, who were denied by a string of top saves by Ryan Boot.

As the full-time whistle approached, Jones, who came on after an hour, came off and was replaced by Kane Drummond but it does not appear to be anything serious.

Assistant manager Danny Webb said: “So far no reports of any injuries. Mike Jones felt a bit of tightness in hamstring but that is nothing major.”

On the game itself, Webb continued: "It was a good workout. You are not going to play against those multi-million pound players every week. But with the standards the gaffer sets, there are still some criticism and things we can work on to do better.

"It is a shame they scored right at the end because 3-0 looks a bit more of a thrashing than 2-0.

"They had a lot of chances in the first-half, I thought we defended well at times, but also there are things to work on. But we are only a couple of weeks into pre-season, there is a long way to go.

"It is all about Swindon at home. Anything until then results-wise or mistake-wise is acceptable as long as we are learning from it which this group of players will certainly do.

"It is more minutes in the bank and more work in their legs."

Forest made 10 changes at half-time, while Chesterfield waited until an hour to make 10 of their own, and the visitors took the game away from the Spireites after that.

Webb added: "Forest had 15 minutes of work in their legs and sometimes when you bring lads on after an hour you get caught cold a little bit but we showed some good signs after the boys found their legs.”