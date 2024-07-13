Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Chesterfield gave a good account of themselves but were beaten 3-0 by Premier League Nottingham Forest in their second pre-season friendly.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Spireites held out for almost 70 minutes thanks to several excellent saves from Ryan Boot until goals from Chris Wood, Josh Bowler and Ibrahim Sangare took the game away from them.

But overall Town can be pleased with their work as they banked some more minutes in the tank.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Reds brought a strong squad with them including latest signing Carlos Miguel, a 6ft 8in goalkeeper signed from Corinthians, and fellow new boy Elliot Anderson, who has joined for a reported £35m from Newcastle United. Also included in the first-half line-up was former Manchester United winger Anthony Elanga, 11-times capped Argentine midfielder Nicolas Dominguez, Welsh international Neco Williams and experienced trio Joe Worrall, Ryan Yates and Willy Boly. While highly-rated Brazil defender Murillo, Morgan Gibbs-White, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Wood featured after the break.

Darren Oldaker in action against Nottingham Forest.

In the first-half, Forest were denied four times by Boot, who saved superbly from Emmanuel Dennis, twice from Elanga, and once from Yates. As well as that, Dominguez struck a post and Dennis had a goal ruled out for a foul on Boot. The visitors also got into some other threatening positions but were wasteful in the final third.

Despite Forest’s dominance in terms of chances, Chesterfield, who went into a back three when in possession, played some neat football and got into dangerous positions themselves but without creating a clear-cut chance. The closest they came was when a sweeping move forced Reds youngster Zach Abbott to turn behind for a corner.

Forest made 10 changes at half-time, while the Spireites waited until the hour-mark to make 10 of their own, which probably had an impact on the result as they struggled to get up to the speed of the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When the match resumed, Boot continued his fine work with a save from Bowler, while Joe Quigley had an opening but he opted not to pull the trigger.

Chesterfield had caught the Reds offside numerous times throughout the afternoon but Wood got the better of the backline when he latched onto Hudson-Odoi’s through-ball and rounded Boot to give the visitors the lead on 67 minutes.

Eight minutes later, they doubled their advantage when Bowler swept home from close-range after a low cross from Ola Aina.

Forest nearly grabbed a third but the inspired Boot stuck out a big hand to stop Lewis O’Brien’s deflected strike. But they eventually did extend their lead when Sangare headed in at the back post from the lively Hudson-Odoi’s cross.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Overall, Chesterfield can be happy with their work as they now prepare to take on Alfreton Town on Tuesday night.

Chesterfield XI: Boot; Sheckleford (Mandeville, 60), Dunkley (Williams, 60), Grimes (Palmer, 60), Gordon (Horton, 60); Naylor (Jones, 60; Drummond, 90), Oldaker (Akinola, 60); Jacobs (Berry, 60), Madden (Banks, 60), Dobra (Colclough, 60); Grigg (Quigley, 60).