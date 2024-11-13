Darren Oldaker. Picture: Tina Jenner.

Chesterfield midfielder Darren Oldaker needs to tread carefully in the coming weeks.

The 25-year-old has been one of the Spireites’ best players this season, scoring three goals and putting in a number of top displays.

‘DJ’ helped Town win promotion last season, although he wasn’t always a starter, but this time he is, missing just one game due to suspension after being sent off against Grimsby Town in September.

And it is the same reason again why he needs to watch his step, with him being one yellow card away from triggering a one-match ban for accumulating five in total. He collected his fourth on Saturday against Accrington Stanley.

The cut-off point for five bookings is game number 19, so he needs to avoid being shown a yellow until after Carlisle United away on December 14.

With fellow central midfielders John Fleck (hamstring), Mike Jones (heel) and Jenson Metcalfe (foot) struggling, Chesterfield really could do without losing Oldaker to a suspension. Metcalfe is also on four yellows but he is expected to be out for a period of time now.

The Spireites secured themselves a home tie in the last 32 of the EFL Trophy on Tuesday night, beating Grimsby Town 3-2, thanks to two goals from James Berry and one from Paddy Madden.

The ninth-placed Blues are back in league action this Saturday away at Harrogate Town in 20th. The Sulphurites have only won one of their last seven in all competitions.