Ilkeston Town prevail at Matlock in Derbyshire Senior Cup battle

Two first-half goals from Tom Cursons proved the difference as Ilkeston Town won 2-1 at Matlock Town on Tuesday night in the third round of the Derbyshire Senior Challenge Cup.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An entertaining first-half was followed by a less enthralling second but the Robins did enough to seal their passage through.

Both sides made several changes to what would be regarded as their strongest line-ups but many of their key players still appeared from the start, Matlock goalkeeper Rogan Ravenhill, who is currently in the midst of a three-match league suspension, among those to take to the field.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And it was Ravenhill who much of the early action would centre around, along with prolific striker Cursons. Two minutes in Ravenhill’s mis-cue allowed Cursons the chance to lob towards goal but the ball dropped just over the bar.

Remaye Campbell netted Matlock's equaliser in the first-half.

But on six minutes Cursons was sent through into the penalty area and having touched the ball past Ravenhill was brought down by the young keeper and a penalty was awarded, Cursons stepping up to slam the ball down the middle of the goal.

The Gladiators, however, equalised on 14 minutes when good work from Harry Wood saw him find Benni Ndlovu in the penalty area and when the ball then broke to Remaye Campbell on the edge of the box, the ex-Robins player’s low shot found the net via a strong hand from keeper Matt Yates.

The personal battle between Ravenhill and Cursons then continued when firstly a fine strike from the edge of the box was tipped wide of the post, then Cursons was sent through again but this time Ravenhill blocked his shot well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But on 23 minutes the Robins man prevailed again as he once more ran on to a long ball forward, out-muscling defender Sam Smart before running on and finishing low into the net.

Campbell nearly levelled on 29 minutes but Yates got down to save his hooked volley, then Reece Kendall’s header was well tipped over by Yates although the flag then went up for offside.

That would prove the last action of the first-half and the second then produced far fewer moments of excitement.

Sub Montel Gibson did well down the left for Matlock before his cross was nicked off the head of Campbell by a defender as he looked set to score, then Ilkeston’s Callum Minkley saw a low effort very well saved low down by Ravenhill as the Robins looked to kill the game off.

But two goals would ultimately be enough as they secured their progress through.