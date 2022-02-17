Nottingham Forest defender signs for Ilkeston Town on loan
Ilkeston Town have signed Nottingham Forest defender Morgan Thomas-Sadler on loan for the rest of the season.
The 19-year-old Welshman, who has also spent time with Bury and Manchester City’s academies as part of his development, is currently with Forest’s under-23 setup and has been brought in by Robins boss Martin Carruthers to help shore up his squad for the remainder of their title charge in the NPL Midlands.
He follows fellow defender Charlie Jemson in through the door at the New Manor Ground after he signed on Wednesday, with the usual central defensive pairing of Joe Maguire and Kieran Fenton set to be broken up due to suspensions for both in upcoming matches.
Ilkeston head to Spalding United on Saturday aiming to maintain top spot, with ten games still left to play.