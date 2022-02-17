Ilkeston have brought in another defender.

The 19-year-old Welshman, who has also spent time with Bury and Manchester City’s academies as part of his development, is currently with Forest’s under-23 setup and has been brought in by Robins boss Martin Carruthers to help shore up his squad for the remainder of their title charge in the NPL Midlands.

He follows fellow defender Charlie Jemson in through the door at the New Manor Ground after he signed on Wednesday, with the usual central defensive pairing of Joe Maguire and Kieran Fenton set to be broken up due to suspensions for both in upcoming matches.