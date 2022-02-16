Ilkeston Town re-sign former defender Charlie Jemson from Gainsborough Trinity

Ilkeston Town have brought defender Charlie Jemson back to the club after his release from Gainsborough Trinity.

By Mark Duffy
Wednesday, 16th February 2022, 12:02 pm
Updated Wednesday, 16th February 2022, 12:12 pm
Charlie Jemson in action for Worksop Town. Photo: Lewis Pickersgill.

Jemson, 23, began his career with the newly-formed Ilkeston Town in the Midland Football League, having previously come through the youth setup at Nottingham Forest.

He is the son of former Forest striker and Ilkeston Town boss Nigel Jemson.

After leaving Ilkeston, Jemson played for several clubs including Peterborough Sports, Coalville Town, Tamworth, Worksop Town and then Gainsborough Trinity, the latter for whom he has featured regularly this season before opting to return to the Robins.

He is expected to provide valuable cover for the Robins in defence during their title run-in, with upcoming suspensions for the regular centre-half pairing of Kieran Fenton and Joe Maguire due to affect the squad for this weekend’s match at Spalding United.

