Ilkeston Town re-sign former defender Charlie Jemson from Gainsborough Trinity

Charlie Jemson in action for Worksop Town. Photo: Lewis Pickersgill.

Jemson, 23, began his career with the newly-formed Ilkeston Town in the Midland Football League, having previously come through the youth setup at Nottingham Forest.

He is the son of former Forest striker and Ilkeston Town boss Nigel Jemson.

After leaving Ilkeston, Jemson played for several clubs including Peterborough Sports, Coalville Town, Tamworth, Worksop Town and then Gainsborough Trinity, the latter for whom he has featured regularly this season before opting to return to the Robins.