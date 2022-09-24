Danny Webb.

Darren Oldaker scored a dramatic 94th minute winner as the Spireites made their best ever start to a season by going 10 games unbeaten.

The victory was not pretty and owed a lot to a string of first-half saves from Lucas Covolan but it means Town stay top of the league.

Assistant manager Danny Webb said: "What is nice is that last season we almost became a bit of a running joke, we could be two or three-nil up at home and everyone was a bit nervous in the ground. It was almost like a regular occurence. What we are seeing this year is so far, it is very early days, not only are we not doing that but when it is a draw we look like winning the game as opposed to a late defeat.

"The signs are there that we are going in the right direction.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On the record-breaking run, he added: "To be top, 10 unbeaten, with a lot of away games in there, I think it has been a great couple of weeks.

"I wish you could bottle that feeling in the last minute. It is great for our supporters to go home with that excitement in their belly.”

Just like at Yeovil last Saturday, the Blues were not at their best but they once again scored late on.

“I think once again it was an okay performance,” Webb said.

"We have picked up four points from probably our two worst performances out of the 10 games.

"The gaffer was keen to let the boys know at half-time that they needed to up it in every department and I think they did that.

"It was a much-improved second-half performance.

"It was a kick in the stomach when the lad scored the header and you think it is going to be another point for us on the road."

Kabongo Tshimanga came off the bench and appeared to have scored the winner on 82 minutes before James Alabi cancelled it out with two minutes remaining.

It was Tshimanga’s first appearance since his proposed move to Birmingham City fell through on deadline day.

On Tshimanga, Webb said: "Regardless of his goal I thought he came on and really gave it his all. His hold-up play was good, he was a constant threat to their defenders and he worked well with Joe Quigley.”

Covolan produced two top saves and a number of others to ensure it remained goalless at the break.

"He made some great saves and that is what the manager brought him in for,” Webb explained.

"He was excellent today.”