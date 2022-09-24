Chesterfied make best ever start to a season after dramatic injury-time win against Maidstone United

Maidstone United v Chesterfield.

Substitute Kabongo Tshimanga, back in the squad for the first time in three weeks, looked to have scored the winner when he fired in with just eight minutes remaining.

But another substitute, Maidstone’s James Alabi, glanced a header in off the post from Regan Booty’s free-kick.

But there was another twist as Oldaker chose the perfect time to score his first goal for the Spireites to pinch the points.

The late victory means Town make it a club record 10 games unbeaten at the start of a season and they stay top of the league.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The result was harsh on the hosts who deserved at least a point, but Chesterfield provided more evidence of their promotion credentials with their never-say-die attitude.

Paul Cook made one change from the draw at Yeovil Town as Akwasi Asante returned from three weeks out with a thigh problem to replace the injured Jack Clarke.

Tshimanga was included in the matchday squad for the first time since his collapsed move to Birmingham City on deadline day at the end of August.

Like Clarke, Michael Gyasi also missed out through injury.

Maidstone manager Hakan Hayrettin, who led them to the National League South title last season, accused his players of ‘not liking the truth’ and said they ‘did not work hard enough’ in their 3-0 defeat to Bromley last weekend so he was determined to see a reaction from his players.

The Stones had been searching for some consistency going into this clash, after winning three and losing four of their first nine, leaving them in 15th before-kick-off. They had been leaking goals away from home, shipping five at Wrexham and four at Gateshead, but at the Gallagher Stadium they had overcome Torquay United and York City and held Wealdstone so this was a tricky-looking fixture on paper.

It was an uncomfortable first 45 minutes for the Spireites who had Lucas Covolan to thank for a string of saves, including two excellent blocks from Sam Corne and Jack Barham. The Brazilian got down low to his right to keep out Corne’s close-range header and then he later flung himself at a shot from Barham who had beaten the offside trap.

Town, as they have done this season, were playing a high defensive line and the hosts exploited it well with several long balls over the top.

It was an entertaining and wide open game and the Blues, despite being second best, had some chances of their own up the other end.

Asante had the best one, but he was denied by the legs of goalkeeper Tom Hadler at the near post after good work by Quigley.

Before that, in the opening four minutes, Quigley had an opportunity to round Hadler but he delayed and the chance was lost. Moments later, Calvin Miller dragged a shot wide from about 18 yards after a burst forward.

Quigley, who had probably been Chesterfield’s best outfield player in the first-half, produced a smart turn and shot from the edge of the box but his effort curled narrowly wide

As the half went on Covolan was forced into a few more saves, these ones more routine, and the Spireites will have been relieved to go in level at the break.

Early in the second-half there was a chance for Darren Oldaker but he could not turn in Liam Mandeville’s cross at the near post.

The hosts then had a glorious opportunity to take the lead but Christie Pattison headed over when well-placed from Corne’s cross.

Chesterfield responded through Jeff King, who will be suspended for Maidenhead United next Saturday after collecting his fifth booking of the season here, forcing Hadler to tip over his free-kick from the edge of the area.

The Spireites then made their first change of the game as they went with two up top as Tshimanga replaced Asante for the last 20 minutes.

Minutes later, Mandeville hooked a cross from Branden Horton narrowly over the crossbar.

Then came Tshimanga’s moment with eight minutes remaining.

Oldaker slipped a ball into his path and the striker found half a yard in the box to fire across Halder into the far corner.

It appeared to be the winner, but Alabi had other ideas, glancing in a header from Booty’s free-kick with two minutes of normal time remaining.

But there was still more drama to come as Oldaker nicked the points late on with a side-footed finish after good work by substitute Jesurun Uchegbulam and then Quigley.

There were wild scenes in the away end, but the long journey home will feel much shorter after a thrilling ending.