Webb, who was Chesterfield’s first-team coach under Rowe, guided Town to a second successive victory on Saturday with a 2-1 win against Dagenham and Redbridge.

Two Kabongo Tshimanga penalties in each half saw the Blues come from a goal down to remain second in the National League.

Webb had a short spell as a manager at Leyton Orient in 2017 so would he fancy another crack at management?

First-team coach Danny Webb.

He told the DT: "I learnt a lot from that. It was a strange situation there as well for different reasons. I was 33 and I only did a few games and I think my oldest player was 21. In five years have I learnt so much more? Course I have. And in another five years I will have learnt so much more.

"The biggest thing is, I love this place, I love the town, I love the football club, which is a big statement after not being here for a year, but I think it means a lot to me and all the other staff to see the boys give that sort of effort and keep us near the top of the table.”

Rowe left by ‘mutual consent’ on Friday night amid misconduct allegations which emerged last month.

At the moment, Webb says his role remains ‘day-to-day’.

Asked to reflect on his time with Rowe, Webb said: "It was a successful time. I think that whatever has happened at the club in terms of they have now released a statement, and he is no longer with us, it is my role at this specific time to make sure we tick over. The moment we don’t do that then we will start losing football games. Whatever the club decides to do going forward we want us to be in a good position come the last couple of months of the season for that final push.”

He added: "I think everyone has seen the statement that has gone out. I suppose that is one thing people are more certain about now about what is or isn’t going to happen.

"These things take time to get ticked off and these board of directors care passionately about this club and they want what is best for it going forward. If it takes a bit of time then it takes a bit of time.

"It’s happened now and we have to get on with it and going forward we have to make sure we stay at the top of the league and make sure all these hard-fought wins do not go to waste.”

On the overall performance, Webb said he was 'delighted’ for the players.

He added: “Their attitude and effort has been fantastic, they have given it their all.

"We got the three points at Eastleigh in a different kind of way but I thought today was a better performance and a more exciting home performance.

"The biggest thing, in front of the fans, with the two weeks we have had, was just go and show them that we are all in the same direction – we all want promotion.

"I thought the (Dagenham) goal was avoidable but after that we did not crumble. We showed some character and fair play to the fans because they didn’t show any signs of turning on the players so that is much appreciated. The fans were fantastic today so a big thanks today.

"The boys were fantastic, especially in the second-half, I thought we turned it on a bit with the way we played and the game management at the end is stuff you need to do.”