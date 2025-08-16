Bristol Rovers manager Darrell Clarke.

Bristol Rovers manager Darrell Clarke said the red card for defender Joel Senior against Chesterfield was ‘soft.’

Senior was given his marching orders by referee Sam Mulhall six minutes before half-time after he was judged to have hauled down Armando Dobra on the edge of the box. Two minutes later, the Spireites took the lead when Tom Naylor headed in Dylan Duffy’s cross.

Rovers equalised through Isaac Hutchinson but two late goals from Kyle McFadzean and Dobra secured the win for Town.

On the red card, Clarke said: “It is a tough afternoon for us. I have to choose my words carefully so I don’t get myself in trouble. The decision changes the dimensions of the game. From our perspective it is very, very soft. You can do all your work but if it is not going to be officiated properly then we are in a bit of trouble. I'm sure when he looks back at that, he'll be disappointed because how soft that is, I don't know. It determines the game.”

But away from the red card, Clarke was furious that his team conceded twice late on, meaning they have started the new season with four defeats in all competitions.

He continued: "But that (red card) isn’t an excuse, for me, when we get to 1-1. That is a mentality thing. I am very angry with the group on that because we stayed in the game, got back in the game, and then there is a mentality thing to think ‘that is enough’ and it is not enough. We should come away with a point. To concede a goal from a set-piece is inexcusable. It is a group that needs to learn quickly. The quicker we do that the quicker we get the right mentality that I want. We have got to defend those moments and we didn’t do that.”

He added: "I don’t see positives when you get beat 3-1. What a load of rubbish. The lads have grafted hard, battled hard, you can see that by the reaction of the supporters, but for me it is mentality that I don’t want in my team. You come away for a 1-1 when you have worked hard and not to chuck those two points away at the end.”