Chesterfield hosted Bristol Rovers on Saturday. Picture: Brian Eyre.

Chesterfield scored two late goals to beat 10-man Bristol Rovers 3-1.

Joel Senior was sent off six minutes before half-time after he was judged to have bundled over Armando Dobra who was racing towards goal. Two minutes later, Tom Naylor headed in Dylan Duffy’s cross to put the Spireites in front.

But the visitors equalised on 68 minutes when substitute Isaac Hutchinson scored from a tight angle after Zach Hemming saved from Alfie Kilgour.

But Town re-took the lead on 84 minutes when Kyle McFadzean scored his first goal for the club, heading home substitute Adam Lewis’ corner at the near post.

And they grabbed a third when another substitute, Liam Mandeville, crossed for Dobra to strike at the back post.

The result means Chesterfield have won all three of their league games and they go top of the table, at least for the time-being, until the 3pm kick-offs.

TEAM NEWS

There were three changes from Chesterfield’s Carabao Cup defeat to Mansfield Town. Naylor replaced the injured Matt Dibley-Dias (ankle), while Duffy and Lee Bonis came in for Ronan Darcy and Will Grigg. John Fleck was involved in the squad for the first time this season after recovering from a cracked rib. Left-back Jack Sparkes, who was on loan at the Spireites last season, started for the visitors.

FIRST HALF

Chesterfield had the first half-chance of the game when Bonis stabbed over from Duffy’s cross. McFadzean then forced goalkeeper Luke Southwood to tip over after heading towards goal from a Vontae Daley-Campbell corner.

The action became scrappy and there was a stoppage in play when Chey Dunkley needed to swap his shirt and shorts.

But the Spireites found their flow around the 25-minute mark when great work from Dobra released Duffy down the left but he delayed his cross and his delivery evaded Bonis in the middle.

Another opportunity came when former Rovers man Lewis Gordon crossed from the left but his ball into the area could not be turned in by Dilan Markanday or Daley-Campbell.

After some bright play from the Blues, it was Rovers who had the best chance of the half, but Promise Omochere scuffed wide from seven or eight yards out.

Then came the drama. Dobra burst through on goal and was judged by referee Sam Mulhall, who had earlier booked Paul Cook for his protests at some of his decisions, to have been bundled over by Senior and the defender was shown a straight red card.

And Chesterfield made the extra man count straight away as Duffy crossed from the left and Naylor’s back post header looped in which meant they led at the break.

SECOND HALF

Bonis forced Southwood into two saves before the hour, one from a Naylor cross but the offside flag was up anyway, but his header from Daley-Campbell’s free-kick would have counted but the away stopper pushed it over the bar.

Rovers had a big chance to equalise soon after but Kamil Conteh fired over when well-positioned in the box.

But the visitors did level on 68 minutes when Chesterfield failed to deal with a ball into the box. Hemming got fingertips to an attempt from Kilgour and substitute Hutchinson finished the rebound from a tight angle.

The Spireites lost their way after the goal but regained their composure with 15 minutes remaining, with Bonis heading narrowly wide from Ryan Stirk’s cross. Substitute Darcy then slipped in Dobra in the box but his finish was blocked by Southwood.

Will Grigg, who had just come on, had a huge opportunity to net when he went through one-on-one but Southwood turned his shot behind.

But from the resulting corner, Chesterfield went back in front when substitute Lewis, who had not long been on, whipped in a great delivery and McFadzean flicked it home at the near post with a superb header.

And they added a third four minutes later when another substitute, Mandeville, crossed from the right and Dobra tapped in at the back post.

Chesterfield: Hemming; Daley-Campbell (Mandevill, 83), Dunkley, McFadzean, Gordon (Lewis, 83); Naylor, Stirk (Fleck, 83); Markanday, Dobra, Duffy (Darcy, 63); Bonis (Grigg, 83).

Subs: Boot, Sheckleford.