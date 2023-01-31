The 25-year-old has initially joined on loan for the rest of the season but the League One club have an obligation to buy him in the summer.

Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony, who said Tshimanga is someone they had ‘tracked’ for more than two years, also explained the reasoning behind the structure of the deal.

Replying on social media, he said: “FFP. The price of relegation having to manage budget sensibly and navigate through it all. He joins on 2 year deal with option year end of June. All good!”

Kabongo Tshimanga has joined Peterborough United from Chesterfield.

Tshimanga signs after passing his medical on Monday.

Town are in the market to replace him and are hoping to add to their squad shortly.

Announcing his departure the Spireites said in a statement: “An agreement has been reached with Peterborough United for the transfer of Kabongo Tshimanga.

“Subject to EFL and FA approval, the striker will join the League One club on loan until the end of the season ahead of a permanent transfer in the summer.

“The club would like to thank Kabongo for his services and wish him all the best for the future.”

Peterborough manager Darren Ferguson said Tshimanga is someone he has known about for a few years.

"He had an injury, which curtailed his progress a little, but he has been available for 21 games since and I really like him as a player,” Ferguson said.

“He is strong, quick, a scorer of different types of goals and is a really good age. I am really excited about it.

"Chesterfield were great to deal with and I am really looking forward to working with him.”

Tshimanga said that he was ‘delighted’ to get the deal done.

He added: “I felt the time was right. When I heard a few days ago that Peterborough were interested, it was something that really excited me because everyone knows what they do for players. I spoke with the manager and he told me what he expects and he just wants me to be myself and carry on what I have been doing.

“It is great to get it done at the start of the week, it means I can get to know my team-mates and how the team want to play. When you are a young footballer, you always watch Sky Sports on deadline day so it is nice to be a part of it today! I am looking forward to getting started.”

Tshimanga joined the Spireites in summer 2021 from Boreham Wood for a fee believed to be around £250,000.

He scored 25 goals in 30 appearances last season, as well as winning Chesterfield’s Player of the Year award, the fans’ Player of the Year and being named in the National League Team of the Season.

He has not been a regular starter this campaign but has still scored eight goals in 21 appearances, including just six starts, taking his overall total to 33 goals in 52 games. His record includes two hat-tricks and at one point last year he scored nine goals in seven consecutive games.