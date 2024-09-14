'I didn't like us today,' says Chesterfield boss Paul Cook after defeat to Port Vale

Paul Cook said he ‘didn’t like’ Chesterfield’s performance in their 1-0 defeat to Port Vale.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Spireites fell behind to Ethan Chislett’s 11th minute goal and they slipped to their second loss of the season in a game they didn’t have a single shot on target at Vale Park.

Cook told the DT: “I didn’t like us today, I didn’t enjoy us at all. I never felt we got a really good foothold in the game at all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think you have got to give Port Vale great credit, they had far more hunger and desire. They were robust and they wanted to win the game a bit more than us.

Paul Cook.

"We never imposed our style on them, which would have been width, more crosses and more balls in the box.

"We were second best today all over the pitch and sometimes as a manager you have got to compliment the opposition and say well done. It was Port Vale’s day. Port Vale throughly deserved to win – no problems with the result.

"There are no excuses from us, we are not a like club like that, we were second best. It was probably our worst performance of the season. I genuinely enjoyed us at Gillingham even though we lost, I had no problems at Gillingham, I thought we played really well. We hit the woodwork and we had chances – but there was none of that today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We looked very limp all over the pitch. We looked tired, which is a real worry when we have had such a good training week.

"We never gace our supportes anything to shout about today.”

Apart from a couple of half chances, Chesterfield didn’t look like finding the net against a well-organised Vale side, who had only won one of their previous 14 matches at home.

Cook continued: "We huffed and puffed. We never really had periods of the game where you felt ‘we have got them’. We were stuttering. We continously gave the ball far too much, we gave fouls away, you could write a book about how bad we were today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are six games in, it is a tough challenge, and we will keep meeting those challenges.”

The afternoon was made worse by an injury to Will Grigg, who limped off before half-time.

Cook added: "It doesn’t look great, does it? We will have to wait and see. It doesn’t look good that’s for sure. We have got Ryan Colclough and Paddy Madden to come back, there are no excuses from me about squads. We started poorly today and we stuttered without ever getting into our stride that made us look like we could get something out of the game.”