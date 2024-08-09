Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Paul Cook said he could not ‘understand’ why Chesterfield were not awarded a ‘stonewall’ penalty in the first-half against Swindon Town.

The Spireites led 1-0 and they should have been given the chance to double their lead from 12 yards when Michael Jacobs was wiped out by Grant Hall but referee Scott Oldham rejected the appeals. That was a pivotal moment in the game and the Robins equalised in the second 45 when Will Wright’s long-range strike found the top corner.

Cook told the DT: “My biggest gripe is the penalty. I just don’t understand how the referee hasn’t given it. I genuinely feel I am a fair person and my first reaction was that it was a stonewall penalty and people are telling me it was a stonewall penalty. I just get disappointed because if the penalty is given and we do go 2-0 up you do feel that would have been us in a really good position to go on and win the game but it wasn’t to be. I do respect that referees make decisions in a split moment. I am disappointed but I do accept the decision.”

When asked about the decision again, Cook continued: “He has two assistants and a fourth official. I said to the referee ‘I just don’t know how you haven’t given it.’ Michael Jacobs clearly touches the ball and the defender takes him out. As I say, there is not a criticism but I just felt it would have changed the game. The reality is officials make mistakes and they have made one tonight. If he has made a mistake, surely my (yellow) card should be rescinded and he should be given a yellow card.”

Armando Dobra gave Chesterfield a 15th minute lead in a first-half which they were comfortable and could have been further ahead. Swindon edged their way back into it in the second 45 before the Blues finished strong but it ended 1-1.

On the performance, Cook said: “I am not disappointed, I would have loved to have won for our crowd, it was a really good competitive game. Two teams playing different styles of football. Swindon always carried a threat. They are a very well set-up team. It was always going to be difficult to create a lot of chances against that type of opponent. I thought we played really well and we limited Swindon to very few opportunities. We didn’t have loads of chances ourselves, their keeper made a great save from (Will) Grigg in the first-half. It was a game of few chances. The overriding thing is that the game was a good game and our club was seen in a good light.”

He added: “I thought in the second-half we were too possession-based without having a cutting edge and the cutting edge obviously comes from players, and I think as our supporters are aware, we are still in the market for players. We are still in the market for one or two players that might improve us as a squad. Swindon had a good spell in the second-half where they were the better team for a bit. You can see the physicality of the league, I feel like the game had a higher intensity to it, tempo, and I think that should be tempered a bit when people (talk about) the expectancy for the year.”