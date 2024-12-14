'Hurting' Carlisle United 'punished' by ruthless Chesterfield

Carlisle United manager Mike Williamson.

‘Hurting’ Carlisle United manager Mike Williamson said Chesterfield ‘punished’ their mistakes.

The Spireites won 2-0 at Brunton Park thanks to goals in each half from Dilan Markanday and Will Grigg. The victory takes Town up to sixth, while the Cumbrians remain rooted to the bottom of the table.

This was Chesterfield’s first win at this stadium since 2000 and it is the first time they have won successive league matches all season.

Williamson said: “I thought for the majority of the game it was open. In terms of possession, box entries and expected goals we reflect quite well. Ultimately, the lack of conviction and then when we commited men up top and we got caught on the break which is hard to take. The result hurts but I think when you look at the margins I think it was tighter. The performance was not as bad as the result.”

Carlisle forced Max Thompson into an early save in the first 45 and missed a couple of chances after the break, which sums up their season so far, according to Williamson.

"In the first-half we got into two or three good attacking positions but we didn’t capitalise,” he explained. “And then on the flip side, we made one or two bad mistakes out of possession and we got punished and that is where we are at at the minute. We got punished by a couple of moments of quality and we lacked it.

"In the second-half we had momentum and four or five occasions where we entered their box and had chances. I thought we were in the ascendency until the second goal.”