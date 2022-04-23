After Jake Goodman put the visitors 2-1 up with 10 minutes remaining, Saidou Khan struck an instant equaliser, his second of the game.

And with just five minutes left, Jeff King put Town in front for the first time in the match to secure a vital three points in the race for the play-offs.

The Blues stay fifth in the table, but have edged closer to securing a top seven finish.

Chesterfield beat Dover Athletic 3-2 on Saturday.

Here are Liam Norcliffe’s Chesterfield player ratings from the game...

Scott Loach 6

Apart from the two goals, which he wasn’t at fault for, he didn’t have that much to do in terms of saves.

Tyrone Williams 7

Probably one of his best games in a while. Fairly sound defensively and came close to scoring twice up the other end.

Laurence Maguire 6

Returned to the starting line-up after his ankle problem last week, playing in the middle of the back three. Played out from the back well at times. Had his hands full with the lively Gyasi.

Jamie Grimes 6

Captained the side against one of his old clubs. Defensively he did okay. Went a bit long with his passing too many times which led to Town losing possession.

Jeff King 7

After a below-par first-half, he came to life after the break and forced a couple of good saves from a free-kick and a looping header. Took the winner really well, cutting inside on his left foot before finding the bottom corner for his fifth of the season.

Curtis Weston 6

Not really clicking for him right now. A bit too slow in possession and some heavy touches. But kept battling until the end.

Manny Oyeleke 6

This was his first start in two months. His mistake on the edge of the box led to Gyasi’s opener. But he made up for it with a good driving run for Khan’s first equaliser. Came off with 25 minutes to go.

Alex Whittle 6

Below the levels he has shown for the last four or five months. Didn’t look as assured or composed and we didn’t see as much from him going forward.

Liam Mandeville 6

Started the game bright, hitting the side-netting early on and saw plenty of the ball. But faded after about 15-20 minutes. Came off with 10 minutes remaining.

Saidou Khan 7

Back in the side after his neck issue last week. Scored both of Chesterfield’s equalisers, his first goals since November, to take him to seven for the season. His first was a side-footed finish across Andre and his second was blasted from a tight angle. Despite the goals, he can play a lot better.

Akwasi Asante 5

Struggled in the first-half and came off at half-time with a groin problem.

Tom Denton 7

Replaced the injured Asante at the break and gave Town more of a vocal point up front. Came close to scoring with a header at the far post but Andre did well to keep it out.

Jak McCourt 6

Replaced Oyeleke with 25 to go.

Tom Whelan N/A