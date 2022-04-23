Michael Gyasi gave the visitors the lead on 14 minutes after pouncing on a mistake by Manny Oyeleke.

But Oyeleke made amends when he set up Saidou Khan for the equaliser not long after later with a side-foot finish from inside the area.

Jake Goodman fired Dover back in front with just 10 minutes remaining but Khan blasted an instant equaliser before Jeff King put the hosts ahead to complete the comeback.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Saidou Khan scored twice in Chesterfield's win against Dover Athletic.

Town stay fifth, with the victory cementing their place in the play-off positions.

Cook said: "I think we will all remember the result, I don’t think we will remember the performance. It was littered with not good passages of play.

"It was littered with good stuff as well, we made the keeper work a little bit in the second-half.

"We have just got to get better with our habits at both ends of the pitch and that is something we are working towards.

"We are a stuttering team, it is there for everyone to see, we are a dead stuttering team.

"We have got honesty, work ethic and desire. But we make bad decisions.

"We have got a habit of giving away the most ridiculously soft goals and today we did that again. It is something we have to work hard at.

"I am not so sure what our best formation is.

"In the first-half we certainly lacked presence at the top end of the pitch. The plan was to put (Tom) Denton and (Akwasi) Asante at the top end together at half-time but unfortunately Asante’s groin was playing up so we had no choice but to bring him off.”

Cook also said that Joe Quigley was not involved due to a hamstring problem and Gavin Gunning continues to be out with a calf issue.

“I feel that (more injuries) is just our season at the minute, we are stuttering our way from game to game and we don’t leave many grounds thinking we have played really well,” Cook explained.

"But great credit to our players because at 2-1 down, and with our fans rightly getting a bit anxious and agitated, they showed great character to come back and win the game and those three points are vital."

He added: "We have to be on the same page, my page is front-foot, aggressive and get after people. And at the minute we are not probably playing how I want. That is not a criticism of the players, that is my job to sort out.

"We have got to get after teams a lot more.