The Spireites goals came from Laurence Maguire and Tom Denton as the visitors pulled it back to 3-2 before half-time but they conceded another shortly after the break.

The defeat leaves their play-off hopes hanging in the balance.

Chesterfield lost 4-2 at Bromley on Saturday.

Here are Liam Norcliffe’s Chesterfield player ratings from the game...

Scott Loach 5

He was left massively exposed by those in front of him as he conceded three times in the first 29 minutes. Made two good saves, one in each half, to stop the scorellne being more. No obvious errors for the goals, but still shipped in four.

Tyrone Williams 4

Lacked aggression and intent. Not at the races.

Laurence Maguire 4

Bit of a nightmare first-half in the middle of the back three. Physicality and marking was lacking. Headed a goal back from Mandeville's cross to make it 3-1. Moved to the left after the break.

Jamie Grimes 4

A bad day at the office. The majority of Bromley’s attacks came down his left and he did not look comfortable running back towards his own goal. Looked very shaky and lacking in confidence. His worst display for a long time. Moved into the middle after the break.

Jeff King 5

Struggled to get into the game. Had one or two runs forward but was snuffed out.

Curtis Weston 5

Didn’t offer enough physically or going forward. Kept things ticking over, but went backwards in possession too often.

Jak McCourt 4

Wanted too much time on the ball. Too slow in possession. Didn’t have the legs to cope with Bromley’s counters. Game passed him by. Offered little and was subbed off with 20 minutes remaining.

Alex Whittle 5

Didn’t play with the same intensity as he has shown this season. We didn’t see many bursts forward either. Had to come off injured with 15 minutes left.

Liam Mandeville 6

Two assists. Both from crosses from the right, the first for Maguire and the second for Denton. One of the better players on the day, but that’s not saying a lot.

Saidou Khan 5

Got into some good positions but his final pass or cross let him down. Hooked off with 20 minutes remaining.

Tom Denton 6

Scored his first goal since January 2021 when he headed in Chesterfield’s second from Mandeville cross. Had another header well saved in the second-half. He was isolated at times, particularly in the first half an hour, but was a threat when the ball came into the box. Like Mandeville, he comes away with some credit.

Calvin Miller 6

Came on for the final 15 minutes when he replaced the injured Whittle.

Tom Whelan 6

Played the last 20.

Nathan Tyson 7