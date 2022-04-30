Town found themselves three goals down after just 29 minutes after a double from Ali Al-Hamadi and a strike from Luke Coulson.

But they got themselves back in the game before half-time with two goals in four minutes from Laurence Maguire and Tom Denton, both from Liam Mandeville crosses.

However, Corey Whitely added a fourth just after half-time to restore the hosts’ two-goal lead and the visitors rarely threatened after that.

Spireites boss Paul Cook.

"It is so disappointing,” Cook said.

"We gave away some soft goals, they are so poor.

"We have got a lot of work to do to still get into the play-offs, that is for sure.

"We look like a team where the season looks over for them because the commitment, desire and work ethic to do the basics are not there. That is something that worries me, that frightens me.

"We don’t show aggression, if you turn up at any place and you don’t show that desire to win the game properly, you get rolled over.

"It is difficult because when you get in modes in football you can’t get out of them.

"We dug ourselves out of a hole at 3-0 to get back to 3-2 and we go in at half-time and we genuinely said to the lads ‘do not concede the fourth goal’ and Bromley’s first attack of the second-half is the softest goal you will ever see.

"We lack aggression, we are actually bit of a soft touch and that breaks my heart at the minute.”

The defeat means Town drop to seventh, just four points clear of Dagenham and Redbridge in eighth.

The Blues are next in action at home to leaders Stockport on Monday.

Cook added: "You come away from home and you have got to fight and scrap to earn the right and we showed glimpses of decent passages of play.

"It is irrelevant, the formation at the minute, the reality is we just give soft goals away whatever formation we play.

"Something has got to change, normally it is the personnel, but at the minute Gavin Gunning is still out injured, so we have not got an option to change it at the back.

"We did want to risk Manny Oyeleke today on the astroturf.

"Akwasi Asante is out today, Joe Quigley is out today, so we are just a bit limited in what we can do.