The Spireites paid the price for not being ruthless in front of goal when strikes from Jordan Slew and Matt Warburton sealed the points for the Shaymen, who are now seven points clear of fifth-placed Town.

Here are Liam Norcliffe’s Chesterfield player ratings…

Scott Loach 6

Chesterfield lost 2-0 at Halifax on Easter Monday.

Didn’t appear to be much he could have done about either of the goals, particularly the second which took a deflection and wrong-footed him. Made a good save in the first-half to deny Jesse Debrah.

Tyrone Williams 5

Steady but he did get caught out positionally for Halifax’s first goal.

Gavin Gunning 8

He was brilliant in the first-half, including making one outstanding block to stop a certain goal, but he was forced off at the break with a calf problem and they missed him in the second-half.

Jamie Grimes 6

Won everything in the air in the first-half but his long-range passing radar was off. Might be disappointed with his role in the first goal as he got draggd out of position.

Jeff King 4

Booed by the home fans on his return to The Shay. Had a bit of a stinker against his former club. Nothing came off for him.

Curtis Weston 4

Poor. Game passed him by.

Jim Kellermann 6

Played quite well in the first-half, was neat and tidy on the ball. Booked in the second-half and he was hooked off after that with the midfielder at risk of a red.

Alex Whittle 6

Not much end product from him in the first 45 despite getting into some good positions. Moved to left centre-back after Gunning’s injury and, like Williams and Grimes, was caught out for the first goal.

Liam Mandeville 8

Chesterfield’s best player over the full game. Brought a superb save from Sam Johnson with a swivel and hit which was heading for the top corner. Also provided the cross for Denton’s disallowed goal. Forced another smart save from Johnson just after Halifax’s opener. Looked after the ball intelligently.

Akwasi Asante 6

Struggled to get into the game in the first-half in a wide left role. Had a good chance to give Chesterfield the lead in the second 45 but Johnson saved with his legs. Also got hacked down on the edge of the box after a bustling run but no foul was given.

Tom Denton 6

Appeared to have a goal harshly ruled out when he headed in Mandeville’s cross at the back post. As always, he was excellent in defending corners. Still working his way back, came off around the hour-mark.

Calvin Miller 5

Didn’t have much of an impact when replacing Gunning at the break.

Joe Quigley 5

Had a great chance to give Chesterfield the lead after breaking clear but he blazed over.

Jak McCourt 5