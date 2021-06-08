As many as 40 players wore the Spireites shirt as James Rowe ripped up the squad in November following his appointment as manager.
And the changes paid off as Town went from relegation strugglers to promotion challengers.
Some of those who feature below did not make enough appearances to be accurately judged, while others were regulars and made a big impact.
Here is how Liam Norcliffe rated each player out of 10 this season...
1. Kyle Letheren 7
Started the season as the number one goalkeeper under former manager John Pemberton. He made 16 starts and recorded seven clean sheets, including five in a row when James Rowe was appointed boss. He left to join Morecambe in January and won promotion to League One through the play-offs.
2. Corey Addai N/A
Arrived on loan from Barnsley for a month in November when Letheren was injured. He made two starts against Altrincham and Notts County, conceding six goals.
3. Dylan Wharton N/A
The young stopper made his first professional start for the club in the FA Trophy against Boston United in January and he was the hero in the penalty shootout. It was his only appearance of the season.
4. Adam Przybek N/A
Joined on loan in January from Ipswich Town. Made three starts, recording one clean sheet. He returned to the Tractor Boys before his loan spell was due to end. He has since been released by the League One club.
