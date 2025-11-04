A small tweak in Chesterfield's formation could result in a big prize come the end of the season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Spireites have gone five matches unbeaten in all competitions since being humiliated 6-2 at Colchester United last month. Normally one for heading over to applaud the travelling fans before kick-off, that embarrassment in Essex was an outcome which left Paul Cook feeling the need to go over to the fans after the full-time whistle. The 58-year-old used an expletive, which was removed from the club’s video interview, to describe how brilliant those who had made the long journey had been. Players and the coaching staff have since spoken about how that performance ‘hurt' them.

Cook himself has admitted that his team selections and formation have been ‘predictable’ in the past, with his experience telling him that repetition and relationships on the pitch are far more important than systems. But it was in his post-match interview at the JobServe Community Stadium where he made it clear that he was willing to ‘change.’ And although he made it clear, in light-hearted terms at a recent fans’ forum that he would not be playing two up front, he has added another body to a different area of the pitch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And it has come in the form of trusted Liam Mandeville, Town’s very own ‘Swiss army knife’, in that you can play in him pretty much in any position and he will not let you down. Last season it was right-back. Then his goals and an assists from an attacking role saw him nominated for September's player of the month. And now in recent weeks, the Blues’ longest-serving player has been asked to play as part of a three-man central midfield. Although he is still learning on the job and adjusting, you could see that being a long-term position for him. He has the energy to be box-to-box, he will press the opposition, he keeps possession neatly and he is an excellent finisher. Having an extra man in there has made the Spireites more solid and less susceptible to conceding from transitions.

Liam Mandeville in action. Picture: Tina Jenner.

It is not all down to him, of course, but that small tweak, alongside the full-backs being more defensive, and Chesterfield playing a more counter-attack style, has resulted in a five-game run without a loss, including three clean sheets, conceding just once from open play.

They are only small changes, certainly nothing drastic. They have not ripped up the script and started again. They still have their core playing principles. But come May that Colchester thrashing, combined with these small tweaks, could end with Chesterfield earning the biggest of prizes.