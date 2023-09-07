The lines between League Two and the National League become increasingly blurred as each season goes by.

Half of the National League is now made up of former Football League club’s with the National League clubs promoted in recent seasons giving a good account of themselves.

They have also brought big crowds to League Two - a trend which Chesterfield will be hoping to continue next season.

Spireites have been watched by an average gate of over 8,000 this season. But how does that compare with clubs in League Two?

Here we have the answers, courtesy of the transfermarkt.co.uk website.

1 . Bradford City 11,957 Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Notts County 10,990 Photo: Cameron Smith Photo Sales

3 . Wrexham 10,194 Photo: Christopher Furlong Photo Sales