Here are our player ratings from the game...
1. Chesterfield 2 v 0 Oxford City
Chesterfield beat Oxford City 2-0 on Tuesday night. Photo: Tina Jenner
2. Harry Tyrer 8
His 11th clean sheet of the season. Gave away a penalty but saved it, which was his second successive spot-kick success. His handling was sound. Photo: Tina Jenner
3. Ryheem Sheckleford 7
Built on his good showing on Saturday with another clean outing. His touches and work up and down the flank were smooth. Photo: Tina Jenner
4. Ash Palmer 7
With two goals in two games coming into this one he almost made it three in three with a header saved in the first-half and a snap-shot kept out in the second 45. Photo: Alex Davidson