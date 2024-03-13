'He's better than Zidane' - Chesterfield player ratings from win against Oxford City

Chesterfield are on the verge of winning the National League title after beating rock-bottom Oxford City 2-0
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 13th Mar 2024, 00:16 GMT
Updated 13th Mar 2024, 00:23 GMT

Here are our player ratings from the game...

Chesterfield beat Oxford City 2-0 on Tuesday night.

Chesterfield beat Oxford City 2-0 on Tuesday night.

His 11th clean sheet of the season. Gave away a penalty but saved it, which was his second successive spot-kick success. His handling was sound.

His 11th clean sheet of the season. Gave away a penalty but saved it, which was his second successive spot-kick success. His handling was sound.

Built on his good showing on Saturday with another clean outing. His touches and work up and down the flank were smooth.

Built on his good showing on Saturday with another clean outing. His touches and work up and down the flank were smooth.

With two goals in two games coming into this one he almost made it three in three with a header saved in the first-half and a snap-shot kept out in the second 45.

With two goals in two games coming into this one he almost made it three in three with a header saved in the first-half and a snap-shot kept out in the second 45.

