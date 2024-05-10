And they are expected to have another good season as they look to follow in the footsteps past National League winners Wrexham and Stockport County.

Paul Cook has already been busy revamping his squad, with a number of players released and Spireites said to be closing in on Paddy Madden from Stockport.

League sponsors SkyBet have already released their early odds. Here’s how they rate the chances of Spireites and other confirmed teams.

Have your say on where you think Spireites will finish the season via our social media channels.