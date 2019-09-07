Here's those magnificent Chesterfield fans who once again suffered a long away day to forget
It doesn't get any easier for the travelling Chesterfield fans after yet another defeat.
They saw their team lose 2-1 at Bromley on another forgettable day. Take a look at our gallery and see if you can spot a familiar face.
Some of the fans who headed to Bromley today.
jpimediaresell
Some of the fans who headed to Bromley today.
jpimediaresell
Some of the fans who headed to Bromley today.
jpimediaresell
Some of the fans who headed to Bromley today.
jpimediaresell
View more