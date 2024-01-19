Ryheem Sheckleford will only get better with more game-time.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

That’s the view of Chesterfield assistant manager Danny Webb, who was speaking after ‘Shecks’ put pen to paper on a new two-year contract until summer 2026.

The right-back, 26, only made 12 appearances in the whole of last season but he has got more opportunities this term and he has impressed.

“I am really pleased for Shecks,” Webb said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ryheem Sheckleford has signed a new contract at Town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think the supporters have really taken to him since he has come into the building.

"He is a proper defender but I think you saw from our goal at Watford that he can get forward too. We want to get his crossing better in certain areas.

“I do think there is room for improvement with him and he is learning all the time. He is a hell of a player, especially for this level.

"I, and the rest of the staff, are ever so pleased that he has committed to us.