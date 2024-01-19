'Hell of a player' signs new contract at Chesterfield
and live on Freeview channel 276
That’s the view of Chesterfield assistant manager Danny Webb, who was speaking after ‘Shecks’ put pen to paper on a new two-year contract until summer 2026.
The right-back, 26, only made 12 appearances in the whole of last season but he has got more opportunities this term and he has impressed.
“I am really pleased for Shecks,” Webb said.
"I think the supporters have really taken to him since he has come into the building.
"He is a proper defender but I think you saw from our goal at Watford that he can get forward too. We want to get his crossing better in certain areas.
“I do think there is room for improvement with him and he is learning all the time. He is a hell of a player, especially for this level.
"I, and the rest of the staff, are ever so pleased that he has committed to us.
"I think the more he plays the better he will be.”
Sheckleford suffered an injury against Altrincham on Tuesday and will be assessed ahead of Saturday’s trip to Barnet.