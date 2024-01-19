Chesterfield defender to be assessed ahead of Barnet clash - latest squad news
and live on Freeview channel 276
Town have 13 points more than Barnet and they have a game in hand.
Sheckleford suffered an injury against Altrincham in midweek and he will be checked over before the team head south.
"He had a really nasty tackle the other night, needed a lot of stitches, so we will assess him today,” coach Danny Webb said. “It was a hell of a gash but it has been stitched up fine and we will see how that settles down today to see if he is fit for selection.”
In other team news, Ryan Colclough (ankle) and Miguel Freckleton (hamstring) will definitely be unavailable.
But Ash Palmer is fit after being involved in a collision during the win against Altrincham.
"Palms had some stitches on his chin the other night but he is absolutely fine,” Webb added.
"We will have a light session, as per usual for a Friday, we will travel down, and let’s have a right go.”