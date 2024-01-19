Chesterfield defender to be assessed ahead of Barnet clash - latest squad news

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Spireites travel to the third-placed Bees in the televised tea-time kick-off (5.30pm).

Town have 13 points more than Barnet and they have a game in hand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheckleford suffered an injury against Altrincham in midweek and he will be checked over before the team head south.

Ryheem Sheckleford.

"He had a really nasty tackle the other night, needed a lot of stitches, so we will assess him today,” coach Danny Webb said. “It was a hell of a gash but it has been stitched up fine and we will see how that settles down today to see if he is fit for selection.”

In other team news, Ryan Colclough (ankle) and Miguel Freckleton (hamstring) will definitely be unavailable.

But Ash Palmer is fit after being involved in a collision during the win against Altrincham.

"Palms had some stitches on his chin the other night but he is absolutely fine,” Webb added.