Heanor Town end Sleaford Town's winning run
On-form Heanor Town ended Sleaford Town's three-game winning run ended with a thumping 4-1 away win.
Ryan Clarke put the hosts ahead with a top corner strike from 30-yards out before defender Kyle Watkins was substituted after taking a boot to the head from Kyle Daley, who received a yellow card.
Daley levelled from the spot before half time following player-manager Tom Ward's foul on Johnathan Jebbison.
Heanor then added three after the break with Jebbison's free kick brilliant long range free-kick giving the visitors a 2-1 lead.
Matthew Fuertardo's low finish and a stoppage-time 20-yard curler from Bradley Lathall the difference in a feisty, fill-blooded contest.
It gives the Lions back-to-back victories which has seen seven goals scored in the process.
Heanor are now 11th in the table and host Melton Town next Saturday.