Heanor Town end Sleaford Town's winning run

Heanor Town sealed victory with three second half goals.

Ryan Clarke put the hosts ahead with a top corner strike from 30-yards out before defender Kyle Watkins was substituted after taking a boot to the head from Kyle Daley, who received a yellow card.

Daley levelled from the spot before half time following player-manager Tom Ward's foul on Johnathan Jebbison.

Heanor then added three after the break with Jebbison's free kick brilliant long range free-kick giving the visitors a 2-1 lead.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Matthew Fuertardo's low finish and a stoppage-time 20-yard curler from Bradley Lathall the difference in a feisty, fill-blooded contest.

It gives the Lions back-to-back victories which has seen seven goals scored in the process.