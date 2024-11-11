Tom Naylor said Chesterfield ‘let themselves down’ against Accrington Stanley.

The Spireites were beaten 3-0 on Saturday, which was their first home loss of the season, although the scoreline does not tell the full story because they had lots of possession but ultimately weren’t good enough in both boxes.

The result ended their nine-match unbeaten run and it means they have dropped from sixth to ninth in the League Two table.

“It was one of the games today, so frustrating,” he told BBC Radio Sheffield. “It is frustrating and disappointing that we let the fans down tonight. We just let ourselves down a little bit.

“We had a lot of the ball and a lot of decent chances where we couldn’t find a man or couldn’t score. We had a fair few corners and wide free-kicks but we couldn’t get on the end of things and it was one of those days where we couldn’t score.”

At 2-0 down the Blues still faced a big task but it was made even more difficult when they conceded a controversial third, with Naylor clearly fouled in the build-up, but was not given by referee Darren Drysdale.

"There were a couple of goals where we could have done better,” Naylor explained. “For the second goal their centre-half has come straight through us and it can’t happen. We don’t have centre-halves going through on their goal like that. The third one is a foul, he has pulled my shirt and tripped me up. I can’t see why the ref didn’t see it and the fourth official was right in front of it. When it went to 3-0 it was a mountain to climb and the time was ticking down.”

Naylor, who excelled in central midfield last season, has been playing centre-back this term and he says he is ‘happy’ to play whereever manager Paul Cook picks him as long as he is in the team.

Chesterfield are yet to keep a clean sheet at home this season and only three in total in the league this term, something they must improve on if they are to climb back into the top seven.

He added: “You want clean sheets. When you don’t get them it feels like you haven’t quite done your job. I pushed on a little bit further forward in the second-half to try to make some runs in the box and I feel like we got in some good areas but we didn’t have that end product. I think three-nil is harsh. People might look at that and think we got battered but it is just one of the games.”