The two sides played out a goalless draw at the Technique Stadium which was enough for the Spireites to finish seventh and seal a play-off place.

Woking finished the season in 15th.

Woking boss Darren Sarll.

“I thought our attitude was very good,” Sarll said.

"I get frustrated with this talented group of men when we almost celebrate the days of good attitude. Today they should be commended for their effort, enthusiasm and organisation, but then it takes me full circle back to frustration because but is a very talented group put together here, and it should, and could, have done more.

“We are going to look at the season and we are going to say this is a really good point away at Chesterfield, nil-nil, a clean sheet, we didn’t throw anything in, we didn’t give any stupid, silly chances away. But we have got to move beyond that, we have got to look for more than that.

"We should have won the game, we have had the best chances in this game.

"I thought we should have had a penalty, Inih Effiong had his head kicked off in the box, anywhere else on the pitch and it is a free-kick, it should be a penalty.

"Nicke Kabamba should score, Effiong should score when he goes through.

Sarll is now looking forward to reshaping his squad in the summer.