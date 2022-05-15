The Spireites finished seventh and will now travel to Halifax in the elimination round.

Here are Liam Norcliffe’s Chesterfield player ratings from today’s game…

Danny Rowe in action against Woking.

Scott Loach 7

A much-needed clean sheet. He made a superb save in the first-half to deny Inih Effiong. It proved to be vital in the end.

Jeff King 6

The full-back dug in and worked hard. Delivery from crosses and corners still lacking. Fired wide from inside the area in the first-half.

Tyrone Williams 7

Steady throughout and seems to have settled down after a shaky few weeks. Made an excellent block in the second-half to deny a shot on goal. Did his job well.

Jamie Grimes 6

The centre-half appears to be lacking in confidence at the moment. He was indecisive at times and wasn’t the best in possession, particularly in the first-half. Improved slightly after the break.

Alex Whittle 6

Went backwards in his passing too many times in the opening 45 and didn’t get forward enough to provide some width but he did bomb on a bit more after the break.

Curtis Weston 5

Gave the ball away far too often in the first-half. Forced off injured midway through the second-half.

Jim Kellermann 6

Played with a lot of enthusiasm and covered a lot of ground. Had a half chance in the first-half which was blocked.

Saidou Khan 6

Came the closest to scoring for Town in the first-half when he headed against the woodwork. Tested away goalkeeper Craig Ross after the break with a shot which was parried. Did well when he received the ball but probably didn’t get on the ball enough.

Liam Mandeville 6

Brought a parried save out of Ross in the second-half on the rebound. Did okay but didn’t carry that much of a threat.

Danny Rowe 6

Played the full 90 minutes which is a big bonus. Tested Ross with a trademark rocket from distance which brought about a chance and lifted the crowd. One switch of play in the first half was a class above which created an opening for Kellermann. There were some other glimpses as well.

Tom Denton 5

He was isolated up top and the service into him was poor. Not a lot he could do. Replaced with 20 minutes to go.

Jak McCourt 6

Came on for the injured Weston. Booked.

Nathan Tyson 6