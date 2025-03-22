Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver said his team were worthy of the ‘valuable’ point they secured after a 0-0 draw against Chesterfield.

The visitors defended resolutely and were a threat on the counter-attack in the first-half before staying strong in the latter stages as the Spireites threw everything at them to pinch a late winner.

Weaver said: “I thought the lads deserved to get something out of the game because of their pure endeavour and sticking to their jobs was superb. We wanted to dig in and it is a valuable point.

"I thought we were a threat on the counter-attack, one of those could quite easily have put us in front in the first-half. But it was backs against the wall in the last 20 minutes and that is what is going to happen when you don’t get that goal and you come to a place like this with 8,000 fans who are passionate and right behind the team.”

Simon Weaver, manager of Harrogate Town. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Chesterfield had more than 70% of possession and 19 shots but only three were on target and there weren’t many, if any, clear-cut chances.

Weaver continued: "The last-ditch defending in and around the box was superb. They had many shots but none where you thought it was going in. Chesterfield like to float around and go into central areas so it was about our two holding midfielders keeping disciplined, our wide men coming really narrow at times and Jack Muldoon doing the number 10 role but out of possession staying so disciplined. It really worked and the lads’ efforts were amazing to see us over the line and getting a point.”

The result leaves Chesterfield 11th in the table, seven points off the play-offs with a game in hand. Harrogate remain fourth from bottom but are 11 points clear of the relegation zone.

He added: "They have got a great set-up here and some really talented players, some technical players who are probably above this level in terms of individual ability, so you have to pay them respect and a way to get something out of the game was about us being measured, to win the ball back, get numbers in the right areas, be aggressive with it and try to get one or two passes off to create counter-attacking opportunities and it worked.”