Halifax boss highlights Chesterfield's strong recruitment after defeat to Spireites

Halifax manager Chris Millington. Picture: Marcus Branston

Goals in each half from Ollie Banks and Armando Dobra secured the Spireites’ fifth win in six games to keep them fourth in the table.

"I think it's fair to say they deserved the win but there's also a lot of positives we can take out of it," Millington told the Halifax Courier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There were key moments where we had chances/half-chances early on, first 20 minutes, that we could have taken and if we take the lead then it changes things.

"We had a couple of chances, one very good one in the second-half that if we take, then it puts more pressure on Chesterfield.

"Chesterfield will feel like it's the right result but likewise, we've done an awful lot of good work and played to a game-plan to try and create counter-attacking opportunities, that's happened, but we haven't taken those opportunities and had we, then it could have been a very different day."

Millington also pointed out the quality that his side were up against.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They've recently added Andrew Dallas, who we tried to add about two seasons ago and failed because we couldn't afford him,” he said.

"They've added Ryan Colclough, who's in some people's minds is the best winger in the league.

"They've added Paul McCallum, who's a seasoned National League striker who's a serious threat.

"They've added Ash Palmer this season, so they've added some of the best players available to this level, and for large portions of the game, we've gone toe-to-toe with them, and arguably could've come away with something out of the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"So that's what the fans need to focus on, the fact that we're building, we're moving forward.