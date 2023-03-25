Chesterfield extend unbeaten run to six games after deserved win against Halifax - report

The Spireites led 1-0 at the break after Ollie Banks headed in Laurence Maguire’s cross and then second-half substitute Armando Dobra doubled the lead just seven minutes after coming on.

The victory means they stay fourth in the table after Woking grabbed a late winner at bottom club Maidstone United.

The three points extends the Blues’ unbeaten run to six games and it was also their first home win in six.

Ollie Banks celebrates his goal against Halifax. Picture: Tina Jenner.

With seven games of the regular season remaining, it looks like Paul Cook’s men are finding form at just the right time.

The one concern from a convincing performance was that Dobra, just back from a hamstring injury, came off in the final 10 minutes after going down unchallenged. The Albania under-21 international appeared to signal that he could continue, but no chances were taken with him.

Chesterfield unchanged line-up from the impressive win at Woking last Saturday. The only change came on the bench as Brandon Horton replaced Ryheem Sheckleford.

It was the visitors who had the first chance of the game but Maguire made a good block to prevent Matt Warburton scoring at the back post.

Chesterfield responded and Banks was denied by the legs of goalkeeper Sam Johnson after racing through on goal.

Ryan Colclough and Andrew Dallas threatened the Halifax back-line but Town still had to be switched-on at the back and two strong pieces of defending by Jamie Grimes snuffed out dangerous moments for Millenic Ali and Warburton.

Banks went close twice again when he curled wide from the edge of the box and then later on his powerful shot from Jeff King’s clever free-kick was superbly blocked by Angelo Cappello.

More chances came the way of the Blues but Adam Senior cleared Joe Quigley’s effort away from near the goal-line.

Banks was denied for a fourth time in first-half stoppage after Senior again made a brilliant block but seconds later the midfielder got his goal when he headed in Maguire’s cross for his second in as many games.

There was a scare for Chesterfield just before the hour-mark when a poor pass by Ash Palmer was pounced upon by the Shaymen but they did not make the most of it and Jamie Grimes got back to cut out the attack.

Dobra replaced Quigley midway through the second-half, which meant Dallas went up front.

And just seven minutes later Dobra doubled the Spireites’ lead when he smashed home from close-range for his 11th of the season after good build-up play by Colclough and Liam Mandeville.

But Dobra’s afternoon came to an end in the final minutes after he dropped to the final and needed treatment. He appeared to suggest he wanted to carry on, but Cook took no chances and Jesurun Uchegbulam replaced him.