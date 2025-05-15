Mat Sadler, head coach of Walsall. (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)

Walsall manager Mat Sadler is predicting a ‘red-hot’ atmosphere for the play-off semi-final second leg against Chesterfield.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Saddlers return to the Bescot Stadium on Friday night with a 2-0 lead from the first leg. The Spireites will have just over 1,000 of their own fans in the stadium and there are only a few hundred tickets remaining in the home end.

“Friday night, under the lights, Sky, it is an unbelievable opportunity to show what we are as a football club,” Sadler said. “It is a really exciting game to be a part of. It makes the hairs on the back of your neck stand up. It will be a red-hot atmosphere.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It will be interesting to see how Walsall approach the game given they already have a nice cushion. But, for Chesterfield, they will have to put in a near faultless display at both ends of the pitch if they are to have a special night in the West Midlands and book their place at Wembley.

Giving nothing away, Sadler said: "Before the first leg, people spoke about how do you approach it knowing there is a second leg. And it is the same now with people saying how do you go into the second leg after the first leg, and we just do exactly the same, as I am sure they (Chesterfield) will do the same. We just have to focus on us, focus on what we want to do, focus on our game-plan, focus on being front-footed and being the best versions of ourselves.”

He added: "We have worked hard, it has been an enjoyable week. At the end of it is a really big game, one to look forward to. We always knew the second leg would be a really big game and we are really looking forward to it.”