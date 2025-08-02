'Gutted' Barrow manager makes claim about Chesterfield result

Barrow manager Andy Whing.

‘Gutted’ Barrow manager Andy Whing thought his team should have ‘at least’ got a draw against Chesterfield.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Spireites won 1-0 thanks to Dilan Markanday’s deflected header in the first-half in what was a tight contest on the opening day of the season.

“We are gutted and disappointed to lose a football game,” Whing said. “I was a little bit apprehensive in the first-half because of all the new faces in the team but I thought the shape was fantastic. They didn’t really carve us open. I don’t think they have had a chance. I think we have had more shots than them. Yes, they had a lot of the ball but we have had more shots and more big chances. Considering the talent they have got out there, I don’t think Wyll (Stanway) has had a save to make.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They have beaten us 1-0 three times on the bounce now. We should have beaten them at our place at the end of last season. We should have at least got a draw here today. They can have 90% possession but I just want us to put the ball in the back of the net but we have not done that. They are favourites to win the league so for us to go toe-to-toe, and we should get at least a draw out of the game, we have got to be slightly happy that we are moving in the right direction.”

Chesterfield took the lead just before half-time when Dylan Duffy’s cross from the left was met by the head of Markanday and his effort deflected in off Charlie Raglan.

Whing continued: "The goal is poor. That is the only kind of mistake we have made the whole game. We had two chances to clear it and then because of that everything after is reactionary and we lost runners off the back. And it was a deflection at the end of the day.”

Barrow had a big chance to equalise when Innes Cameron went through one-on-one but Zach Hemming stood firm and made a vital block.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Innes had a massive chance, going through one v one,” Whing said. “I am really pleased with the performance and where we are at because we went into this game a little bit unknown, I have not slept all week, panicking a little bit. I thought in the second-half we were a lot more aggressive, we grew into the game and I think there is a really good team there. I thought the subs were excellent. Hopefully we bounce back next week.”