Chesterfield hosted Barrow on the opening day of the season. Picture: Brian Eyre.

Chesterfield started the new 2025/2026 League Two season with a tight but comfortable 1-0 win against Barrow.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Town went ahead just before half-time when Dilan Markanday’s header from Dylan Duffy’s cross took a deflection off former Spireite Charlie Raglan on his debut for Barrow and that proved to be the winner.

The Blues controlled the majority of the game but Barrow had a big chance to equalise in the second-half but debutant Zach Hemming saved well from Innes Cameron.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chesterfield drew 10 games at home last season and if they are to win promotion that will need to change and they ticked the first box here.

FIRST HALF

The first-half was a typical cagey opening to the new season. Chesterfield enjoyed 65% possession but only had a soft header on target from Will Grigg and a whistling strike from Markanday which flew over to show for it. The Spireites’ off-the-ball pressing in the final third was intense in the and that actually looked like their best bet of forcing the well-drilled Bluebirds into making a mistake.

Barrow, who finished last season with just one defeat in their last 13, which came against Chesterfield, were organised, played long into Cameron, but he got little change from Chey Dunkley and Kyle McFadzean, who were rock solid all afternoon.

The visitors, who named five of their 12 summer signings in their starting line-up, would have been pleased going into the break at 0-0 but they came undone right on half-time when Lewis Gordon fed Duffy and his cross from the left was headed in by Markanday via a deflection off Raglan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SECOND HALF

Chesterfield remained in control at the start of the second-half. They started positively and on the front-foot but no chances came their way. Lee Bonis was introduced for his debut just after the hour, replacing Grigg.

There was drama when the Spireites appealed for a penalty when Ryan Stirk went over in the box but nothing was given. Seconds later, Cameron broke clear and was one-on-one with goalkeeper Hemming but the Blues debutant stood tall to make a big block.

With 15 minutes remaining, Armando Dobra broke into the box and had a chance to make it 2-0 but he took a heavy touch which allowed keeper Wyll Stanway to dive on the ball.

With Barrow perhaps starting to look fresher after making four subs, Chesterfield made a triple change of their own on 80 minutes, with Adam Lewis making his debut.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matt Dibley-Dias made his debut as Chesterfield saw five minutes of added time out to get off to a winning start. Just 45 more games to go!

Chesterfield: Hemming; Daley-Campbell, Dunkley, McFadzean, Gordon; Naylor (Dibley-Dias, 86), Stirk; Markanday (Mandeville, 80), Duffy (Madden, 80), Dobra (Lewis, 80); Grigg (Bonis, 62)

Unused subs: Boot, Sheckleford.