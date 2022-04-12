'Grossly unfair' - Paul Cook makes claim about Chesterfield's season so far

The Spireites have had a rollercoaster campaign from the highs of being top of the table and drawing Chelsea away in the FA Cup to the lows of a shock managerial departure and the squad being ravaged by long-term injuries to several key players.

But, despite everything that has happened, Town are still in the promotion race and their hopes were boosted by securing their first win in five against Wealdstone last Saturday.

Cook told the DT: "Our season has probably been an unfair one with what has gone on at our club. The turmoil from certain situations at the club has been grossly unfair, add into that injuries to big players, suspensions, it has not been a fair season.”

Spireites boss Paul Cook.

The win at Wealdstone, combined with other results going in their favour, means it would take a spectacular collapse for Chesterfield not be involved in the play-offs now.

And despite slipping down the table in recent weeks, there is still a chance that they could finish in the top three and avoid a play-off elimination round.

Cook added: "We really are in the mix. That has cemented a good play-off place at the minute.

"Last week (after the defeat to Grimsby) we probably left the stadium thinking we might not get in the play-offs, that is the truth, and I am one of them, I am no different.

"But this week we have seen a lot better signs and what I can guarantee our supporters is that the lads are a very committed group of lads and one thing they won’t let them down with is honesty and appetite.”