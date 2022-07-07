'Great left foot' - insight into Chesterfield's 'very talented' new addition from Plymouth Argyle

The 25-year-old has joined the Spireites on a free transfer from League One Plymouth Argyle.

Injuries have limited his appearances in the last couple of seasons but, should he now stay fit, the Blues may have landed themselves a gem.

We spoke to journalist Chris Errington, who reports on Plymouth Argyle for Plymouth Live, to find out what type of player he is...

George Cooper pictured in action for Plymouth Argyle.

What's the reaction to Cooper's departure been like from Plymouth fans?

There was no real surprise among the supporters because Argyle manager Steven Schumacher had made it clear at the end of last season that George could leave, either permanently or on loan, even though he still had 12 months remaining on his contract.

How would you describe him as a player?

Very talented with a great left foot. His delivery of crosses, both from open play and set pieces, led to plenty of goals for Argyle in their 2019/20 League Two promotion-winning campaign.

What's his best position?

That's a good question. He primarily played at left wing-back for Argyle but he is better going forward rather than defending. With his technical ability, a left-side midfield role could perhaps suit him better.

Are you surprised he has dropped down to the National League?

Yes and no. Yes because I think he is proven as a very good League Two player but also no because the standard of the National League, and the size of the clubs and their fanbases, is getting better all the time.

What's the background on his injury history?

He has had a very unlucky time with a knee injury, which he first suffered in December 2020 and led to him playing only three more games for Argyle after that. Hopefully, he can put that behind him now and restart his career at Chesterfield.

Do you think a fresh start was exactly what was needed for Cooper?

Yes, very much so. Plymouth is a long way from his home in the north-west and that, combined with being injured for so long, must have made life very difficult for him on a personal level.

It looks like, when he is fit, he chips in with a decent amount of goals and assists?

He does, as he showed during that 2019/20 season, when he was a key player behind Argyle's promotion with his excellent delivery of the ball.

If he stays fit, would you expect him to be one of the standout players in the National League next season?

George has not played much football over the last 18 months so I think it will take him time to get up to speed but, assuming he can get a regular run of games for Chesterfield, I see no reason why he can't be a standout player in the National League.