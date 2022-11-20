Jones put in a man of the match performance in the 2-0 win against Solihull Moors on Saturday.

The 35-year-old had to be patient for his chance at the start of the season but his inclusion in the starting line-up has seen the Blues go eight games unbeaten in all competitions, including winning five in a row.

Jones, who joined in the summer on a free transfer after leaving Barrow, has been immense in the holding midfield role and Chesterfield are yet to lose when he starts.

Mike Jones.

"I am loving it,” he said.

"It is a pleasure to be involved in this kind of team.

"We have got so many good players, so much ability in the whole squad, and it is a good group.

"It feels like good things are coming.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I am just enjoying working for the lads and doing what I need to do.

"The gaffer has tweaked the shape with myself in there and it has given us a bit more defensive (solidity).”

The former Bury, Carlisle United and Sheffield Wednesday man has been receiving rave reviews for his displays but he had praise for striker Joe Quigley, who has been credited with the opening goal.

Jones said: "It was Quigs’ (goal) all day, and he deserves it, he has been excellent, sometimes he does not get the rewards he deserves. I am pleased he got one today. He does an unbelievable job for us and I have been very impressed with him. He has got a bit of everything. He has got physicality, aerial presence and he is goof on the floor as well.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Overall, Jones thought the performance against last season’s play-off finalists was ‘excellent’ and ‘disciplined.’

He added: "It was hard work at times but I thought we broke really well and I think we could have scored a few more but it is good to get the win.

"They had a lot of the ball to start with but I did not feel they went anywhere with it. We were good in our shape and we did not allow them to come up to the top end of the pitch.

"It was good that we did not panic and we knew the moments would come and they did.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chesterfield take a break from league action next weekend as they travel to League Two AFC Wimbledon in the FA Cup second round.