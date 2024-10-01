'Good point' - Paul Cook reacts to Chesterfield's draw against Bromley

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Paul Cook was reasonably satisfied with Chesterfield’s 2-2 draw at Bromley.

The Spireites trailed 1-0 before Will Grigg’s double put them 2-1 up before half-time but they were pegged back just after the break.

Asked whether it was a good point, Cook replied: “Yeah, without a shadow of a doubt, we have never got nothing here.

“We are always going to be a tad disappointed when you have led.

Paul Cook.

“We had some unbelievably good moments of football and then some other stuff where you are wondering what we are trying to do. When you don’t have that continuity in team selection, you are going to get some of that. We had partnerships on the pitch again tonight who haven’t probably played together, a little bit is on me, but some of it was taken away with the injuries.”

Cook made five changes from the win against Doncaster Rovers on Saturday, some enforced, he revealed, with Dilan Markanday missing out with a calf injury.

Cook said: “We had a team which was thrown on us a little bit with some injuries that have come from Saturday which is disappointing because we wanted to pick a lot of the same team again because we felt it was a strong performance so that was taken away from us.

“All in all, it was a good point, it is always a tough place to come. There is no such thing as an easy stroll in the park at Bromley away. You have to earn everything.

“I am a bit disappointed but also a bit pleased we got a point.”

On Grigg’s double, he added: “I am delighted for Will. I just felt we should score again because of the way Bromley come onto you and the spaces they leave in areas where we felt we could hurt them but we never actually capitalised how we should which is a little bit disappointing but there you go.”

Tyrone Williams, who was named on the bench, had to leave the stadium at half-time due to a family issue.

“That was probably a substitution gone that we felt we might need,” Cook explained.

Cook, who said the injuries, which he didn’t want to discuss further, were not ‘overly severe’ added: “It will be a really good week if we can beat Walsall on Saturday but we are under no illusions how tough that is going to be.”