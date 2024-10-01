Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Will Grigg scored twice as Chesterfield secured a good point at Bromley with a 2-2 draw.

Olufela Olomola headed the home side in front on 14 minutes but Grigg equalised from close-range five minutes later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Grigg grabbed his second on 39 minutes after forcing an error from former Spireites goalkeeper Grant Smith but Bromley pegged them back five minutes into the second-half when Michael Cheek, who always scores against Town, tapped in from a yard out to make it 2-2.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Blues have always found it tough at Hayes Lane so this is not a bad point despite them having led at half-time and it was probably a fair result overall.

Chesterfield visited Hayes Lane on Tuesday night.

There were five changes to Chesterfield’s starting line-up from the win against Doncaster Rovers with Vontae Daley-Campbell, Jamie Grimes, Michael Jacobs, Ryan Colclough and Grigg all coming in. Devan Tanton and Harvey Araujo missed out due to injury, Armando Dobra and Paddy Madden dropped to the bench, while Dilan Markanday was not in the squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Spireites, clearly full of confidence after that emphatic win on Saturday, started on the front-foot and Jacobs had an early sight of goal but he struck wide from inside the area.

Bromley had not really put the visitors under any pressure but they took the lead on 14 minutes when Olomola’s header went in off the underside of the crossbar after he met the impressive Danny Imray’s whipped cross from the right.

The Ravens, who have always been strong from set-pieces under manager Andy Woodman, threatened a second from a corner but giant centre-back Omar Sowunmi dragged his shot wide after the Blues failed to clear their lines.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Chesterfield weren’t behind for long, equalising five minutes later, with a well-worked move ending with Tom Naylor crossing low for Grigg to finish from close-range.

Bromley’s threat from corners continued with Sowumni the man again to hit the side-netting with a back post header.

There were two nervy moments for Ryan Boot, with the Town goalkeeper first having a clearance blocked by Cheek but Chey Dunkley got his team-mate out of jail. Moments later, perhaps due to the conditions after a day of rain, Boot lost his footing but he recovered well with the goal gaping to block behind for a corner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hosts had had the better of the territory but it was Boot’s opposite number Smith, who wanted too much time on the ball, and Grigg pressed him into an error which allowed him to pass into an empty net. Again, the wet conditions may have played a part in Smith’s misjudgement.

It had been an entertaining first 45, with Chesterfield having started well and showing character to come from behind, but Bromley had also posed a threat from crosses and set-pieces and the game was in the balance going into the second-half.

Daley-Campbell lashed wide at the far post early after the break, but Bromley equalised on 50 minutes when Ashley Charles’ free-kick delivery hit a post and Cheek, who always scores against Chesterfield, tapped home from a yard out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The momentum was with the Ravens and Imray forced a decent save from Boot and then Cheek blasted over from the edge of the box.

Such was Bromley’s dominance, Paul Cook made a triple change on the hour, including bringing on top scorer James Berry.

Chesterfield managed to ease the pressure and quieten the home crowd with 15 minutes remaining and their fresh legs had helped them regain some control.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chances were not easy to come by, but Berry managed to get two shots on target, but Smith was able to make comfortable saves.

In the latter stages, Callum Reynolds struck narrowly over but there was no late drama.

Chesterfield: Boot; Daley-Campbell (Berry, 60), Dunkley, Grimes, Gordon; Oldaker (Banks, 85), Naylor; Mandeville, Jacobs (Metcalfe, 60), Colclough (Dobra, 60); Grigg (Madden, 67)

Unused subs: Thompson, Williams.