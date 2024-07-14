Goalkeeper plays for National League side after training with Chesterfield

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A goalkeeper who was training with Chesterfield has seemingly moved on.

Sam Hornby, son of the Spireites’ head of recruitment Neil, started pre-season at the Spireites.

The 29-year-old went to Spain with the Blues for their training camp and also played 45 minutes against Matlock Town in the first friendly.

But he was not listed on the official team-sheet and he did not feature in Saturday’s 3-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest.

Sam Hornby. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Instead, Chesterfield had 18-year-old Aussie academy prospect Ashton Rinaldo on the bench.

And it has now emerged that Hornby played for Southend United in their their 5-0 victory against Great Wakering on Saturday.

Hornby is a free agent after being released by Colchester United. He has also played for Bradford City and Port Vale amongst others.

Chesterfield are still hoping that they can re-sign Harry Tyrer on loan from Everton, but Ryan Boot put his name in the hat for the number one spot with an outstanding performance against Forest.